Deaf student joins high school’s marching band drumline

Michael Gouin is the first deaf student to be a part of the marching band at Woodson High School. (WJLA, MARK JONES, FCPS, KAREN BOLT, FCPS,, CNN, Mark Jones/FCPS, Karen Bolt/FCPS)
By Caroline Patricks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A 17-year-old high school student in Virginia is the first deaf member of the Woodson High School’s marching band.

“They told me that they have never seen people who are deaf in a marching band,” Michael Gouin said.

But by looking at the drumline, you would never know that one student is unable to hear.

“I am deaf so I can’t hear, but I can feel it vibrating. So that’s why the bass is very loud, you can feel it vibrating, right?” Gouin explained.

He uses his cochlear implant but said it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“Every time when the battery dies, everything is all quiet. I can’t hear anything. So it’s really difficult to hear, but at least I can see the drum major,” Gouin said.

At first, the teen used an American Sign Language interpreter; now he no longer requires one for game performances.

“Being deaf doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. You can do anything - just try and see what’s going to happen. Just like I joined the marching band. I never give up. We’re just like a normal person,” Gouin said.

After high school, the teen said he hopes to attend Galludet University and also hopes to try out for the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

