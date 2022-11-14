First Alert: Another freeze for Monday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have to brace ourselves for another freeze Monday morning. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 20s - lower 30s, so plan to dress warmly as you start the day and the overall work week. However, a southeasterly wind will return to the area by Monday afternoon, and it’ll help warm us up a bit. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, and lows (leading into Tuesday morning) will stay well above freezing...into the mid 40s.

The relief from freezing nights won’t last too long. Actually, the previously mentioned SE wind will happen ahead of our next rain maker that’ll arrive Monday night. Most of your Monday looks dry, but rain is expected to move in after 7PM as an area of low pressure slides across the Gulf Coast. Rain is likely late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it’ll move out by Noon on Tuesday for most areas. Yet, behind this system, the Northerly winds return... leading to a return of COLD. So, lows will be back in the mid 30s by Tuesday night... then back below freezing by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall estimates will range from .25″ to 1″, and we need every drop since much of the area remains Abnormally Dry based on the latest drought monitor.

As for a big warm up any time soon, well... not this week. So, hopefully, you have plenty of firewood.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now. Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.

