Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The board of supervisors is happy the citizens came out and voted, but they are afraid about what’s next.

New medical marijuana businesses are now able to build anywhere in the county limits because there are no zoning laws.

Opening a dispensary or cultivation plant will cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash--which is why *the board* is saying many local business owners might be in over their heads.

“I really think that a lot of people locally, I hate to say this, but I think they have that gold rush mentality that they have a spot of land they’re going to grow it, or they they’re going to find a little place to sell it in. But state statute, it’s got to be in a secure, closed location to grow it, to sell it the, the license it takes to to get one of these going. Or thousands of dollars, and you’re going to pay that to the state with no guarantee of getting your license and getting that money. Tax, so it’s definitely going to be a money maker for the state is going to be a money maker for our community. As medical marijuana is sold, I just I want everybody, just like we were talking about, being educated about the process and how it’s going to work. They really need to do their homework and understand what they’re talking about doing,” said Board President, Jonathan Wells.

Also, just to submit an application to the state, it will run you 15,000 dollars in cash, and yes you have to pay that in cash.

