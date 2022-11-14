Mr. Albert R. Jarman

Albert R. Jarman
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Albert R. Jarman will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Dan Lanier and Mr. Stanley Pritchett officiating. Interment will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2022 with Marine Corp Military Honors at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Albert R. Jarman 87, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home in Meridian, MS.

Russell “Al” as he was kindly referred to by some of his friends and coworkers over the years.  He retired after his career at Delco Remy in Meridian, MS. He also worked many years as a welder at Ingall’s Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great great-grandfather. He loved all sports and was very involved when his two sons played baseball growing up. He was a coach for baseball and refereed all sports. He served as a volunteer policeman and was involved in a search and rescue team on the coast. In his fully retired years he enjoyed morning breakfast meetings with his friends, going to Mr. Rogers and McDonalds, while solving all of life’s problems. But most of all he was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Northcrest Baptist Church and an honorary lifetime deacon serving in many areas in the church. He was known as the “AMEN” man at Northcrest.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Dorla “Dot” Jarman; his sons, Robert Jarman (Cindy) and Rusty Jarman; his daughter, Beverly Pritchett (Stanley); Grandchildren, Nacole Simmons, Sumer Pritchett, Wade Jarman (Haylie), Jessica Jarman, Kristen Smith (Drew); great-grandchildren,  Lorna Simmons, Ivy Simmons, Isabella Simmons, Lilly Simmons, Hunter Jarman, Kaleigh Jarman,  Marlee   Jarman, Maddox Jarman, Landon Gortney, Grayson Gortney, Easton Gortney; and his Great-Great Granddaughter, Hazel Rose Simmons, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Jarman is preceded by his parents Andrew and Pauline Jarman.

The Jarman family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideon’s International or to the Senior Citizens Ministry at Northcrest Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Jarman Family will receive guests from 1:00 pm until 2:15 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

