Mr. Kenneth W. Kahle

Funeral Services for Mr. Ken Kahle will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday November 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Kahle, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Ken graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and then from Northwestern University of Illinois with a Master’s Degree in Marketing. Ken was born and originally lived in Illinois, but for the last 26 years he and his family had made Mississippi their home. Ken made his career in Advertising where he won several professional awards for his creative work. Ken was a very hardworking man. He also had a love for farming having been raised on a farm. He raised cattle, water buffalo, and sheep in his many years of farming. He was also an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and traveling to many different destinations to pursue this interest. Ken was the biggest Green Bay Packers fan. He was very proud of owning season tickets to Lambeau Field. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and all who knew him enjoyed his friendship, personality, kindness, and especially his wonderful sense of humor.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Olga Kahle, his four children: Casey, Lindsey, Riley, and Diana and his mother Doris.

Ken is preceded in death by his father William.

The Kahle family will receive guests from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM prior to the funeral service.

