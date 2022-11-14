MSDH lifts Clarkco State Park boil-water notice

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil-Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park in Clarke County.

The water system has been notified that the Boil Water Alert is released based on the Mississippi State Department of Health Public Health Laboratory sample results.

When a boil-water alert is lifted in your area:

Flush faucets for a total of ten (10) minutes to introduce system water throughout plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet - run for 10 minutes

2 faucets - run for 5 minutes

3 faucets - run for 3-4 minutes

Flush any faucet a minimum of two (2) minutes to ensure clearing of the water line.

Discard any drinks like ice, food, etc, made during the boil-water alert.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (eating utensils, dishes) with “cleared” system water

Check water filters and replace if necessary.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or more before washing dishes.

