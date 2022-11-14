Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city.

News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an inside look at the fully finished business.

A local doctor said she wants to change people’s lives, outside of her profession. Dr. Virginia Nelson is the owner of the spa, located next to Dumont Plaza. Nelson said she wants patrons to have a healing experience.

“We had a soft opening the week of 4th of July. Business since then has really been booming. Even more so in the last month. Now that people are getting sick, they tend to be coming in more. So yeah, business is really doing well. People come in here sick, they leave feeling 100 times better than when they came in. The line of supplements, I can go on and on. I’m just coming in on a bad day when you’re not feeling well just getting a facial and any type of wax. You just walk out a different person, I can’t express how well this business is doing. Some people may not realize that massage is important, but we do have a specialty massage that you can get for people with autoimmune diseases. Also, we have a special massage for pregnant women as well,” said Peppy House, Medical assistant.

The spa has about 20 services to offer including a facial room, sauna, waxing, and private shopping.

