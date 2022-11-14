Umbrella weather returns late Monday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Very cold air remains over the area today. We woke up to temperatures below freezing. This afternoon high temperatures are in the lower 60s to upper 50s. It will be very chilly throughout the day and clouds will build in ahead of the rain fall we can expect tonight.

If you have any evening plans be sure to pack your rain gear. Showers move in as early as 7 pm. Heavier rain can be expected by 2 am through 6 am Tuesday morning. Extra layer and umbrella are needed to start off Tuesday morning. Rain showers are clearing out as we near lunchtime. Stay safe, warm, and dry as we kick off another great week.

