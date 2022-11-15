After Tuesday’s rain, expect another dose of cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure is sliding east across the Gulf Coast, and it’s bringing rain to our area that’ll last through roughly Midday Tuesday. Rainfall estimates will range from .25″ - 1″, and it’s all much needed considering parts of our area are Abnormally Dry. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected.

The clouds and a SE wind will help keep temps above freezing through Tuesday morning as temps stay in the 40s. However, once the rain ends and this system moves out, another dose of colder air will move in on a NW wind. So, expect lows back in the 30s Tuesday night...then back BELOW FREEZING by Wednesday night.

As for a big warm up, don’t expect it through this weekend. Freezing mornings will follow us into the weekend, and highs will remain well below average into the 40s and 50s.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now. The season officially ends on November 30th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.