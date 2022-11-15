City working with collapsed building owner

By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway.

23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.

“We are still waiting on the owner. We gave him a deadline to report back to us after he has a study done, what can be done and will be done with the building. That timeframe is still open. We expect to hear from him later this week to give us his plans,” Hitt explained. “As we all know, these kinds of issues take a little time to clean up. No matter what his decision is, it’s still going to take some time. Unfortunately, that lane will probably be blocked for several more weeks.”

No one was injured when the building fell. Someone working in the building next door reported hearing pieces of the building fall in the week leading up to the partial collapse.

