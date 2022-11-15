Easy, breezy, Tuesday forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We got off to a very soggy start to our Tuesday morning. So, be sure to grab onto your rain gear when you head out the door. We can expect on and off again rain showers throughout the morning. Showers will be moving out of the area as we head into lunchtime today. We have already seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rainfall in Lauderdale county. Abnormally dry conditions do remain over the area, so any amount of rainfall is needed. As of now though, we remain rain free for the rest of the week.

It will be very breezy and windy Tuesday. Wind gust over 20 mph and wind speeds will be between 5-15mph. High temperatures today remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Be sure to layer up if you are headed out early morning and do not forget to check your tire pressure. Stay dry, warm, and safe.

