MCC inching closer to new softball, tennis complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Building toward a bigger and brighter future. Meridian Community College will soon add a new softball and tennis complex to its campus.

“It will allow us to move our softball program to campus. They have been operating off campus,” MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner said.

“We already do a good job from the administration in funding us and caring about tennis to have people come and play in Meridian,” MCC’s head tennis coach T.J. Carter explained. “Hosting the ITA tournament and things like that we can make a smooth transition from Northeast.”

The new complex will be located on Highway 19 N. near College Park. Excavators are demolishing the old student dorm to make way for the facility.

“In terms of a timeline, we are in the process of the demo, but we are in the design phase. We have the design pretty much wrapped up,” Huebner said. “We hope to get started with the actual construction of the facility in a couple of months.”

The new area will include plans for eight tennis courts, a softball field, locker rooms and offices.

“We’re thankful for the generous support of Citizens National Bank that’s helping be a naming sponsor for this,” Huebner said. “This is something our student athletes have needed for a long time and something we believe that will be incredibly helpful in recruiting for us. Plus, it’s going to give a cool look to this corner.”

Huebner hopes the new complex will be ready in time for spring 2024.

