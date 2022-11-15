Services Celebrating the life of Mr. James William Jones, III will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating and service music provided by Reverend David Bishop, Mr. Barry Germany, and Mrs. Miriam Chesney. A memorial will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

James William Jones III, 79 years old, died November 12, 2022 in Kansas doing what he loved, deer hunting. Born March 11, 1943, to Ann Lofton Colbert Jones and Dr. James William Jones, Jr., J.W. spent his youth in Macon, MS playing sports, enjoying the great outdoors, and earning his Eagle Scout. A Noxubee County High School graduate, J.W. attended the University of Mississippi where he played freshman baseball and lettered in track. If you spent much time with J.W., you knew of his love for Ole Miss. You also knew that his track career ended due to a torn hamstring, which rang out like a gunshot, during an SEC track meet. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from his beloved Ole Miss and was a proud member of the “M” club.

J.W. was a member of the 173rd Petroleum Company in Greenwood, MS (the Ole Miss boys who weren’t supposed to be called up) and was called to active duty in Vietnam from 1968-1969. This company was full of antics. They mailed in an order from Phu Bia, S. Vietnam to Kiamie’s in Oxford requesting chili and cheese dogs and wondered if the $0.25 delivery fee would get it “up near the DMZ.” He looked forward each year to reunions with this group and the camaraderie they shared. The Army recognized J.W. as an expert sharpshooter.

He returned to Meridian where his leadership in the Meridian Public School District finalized as principal at Poplar Springs Elementary School where his “electric paddle” was legend. In 1980, he began a new career at Jeff Anderson Memorial Hospital where he devoted 29 years of service. Under his direction, the hospital developed many new initiatives, including the opening of the Jeff Anderson Health and Fitness Center in 1989. He guided the public, community, and media relations functions at JARMC for decades and developed strong relationships with physicians, municipal and state representatives, and the community at large. Throughout his healthcare career, J.W. was active in many state and local organizations including the Mississippi Hospital Association’s Solutions Board of Directors and the Quarter Century Club; the East Mississippi Administrative Council, serving as chairman for two terms; Phi Delta Kappa Professional Association for Educators, serving as president; board member of the Meridian Rotary Club, and a board member of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association. Upon retirement he spent his time back in his favorite place, Noxubee County, hunting, fishing and “piddling.” He relished his role as “Papa” and spent many hours watching his grandchildren’s activities, especially home and away sports.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Stuart Jones; his brother, Colbert Jones (Debbie); his Children, Lou Ann Lamar (Alan), Jenny Bryan (Doyle), and Will Jones (Jaime); and his grandchildren, Ann Morgan Lamar Wells (West), Logan Lamar, William Lamar, Benjamin Bryan, Mary Love Bryan, Ava Jones, Jack Jones, and Harper Jones.

The Jones Family suggests making memorials to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Jones Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

