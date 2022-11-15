Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization

By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Their volunteer auxiliary uses the month of November to give to local organizations.

The group is giving to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter this month.

November 15, these volunteers gave money and necessary toiletries to Care Lodge as part of that initiative to give back.

“The Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary and they are a group of people who give up their time and their services to the hospital working on projects. This month, we have been focusing on the Care Lodge, and the Care Lodge has joined us today. The volunteer auxiliary was able to present a 1,000-dollar donation and self-care items for the people at Care Lodge,” said the Director of Regional Marketing and Communications, Tate Dye.

The money given to Care Lodge will go towards things like prescription drugs and other necessities.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
marijuana
Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
City working with collapsed building owner
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ole Miss falls and Bama moves up

Latest News

Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization
Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization
New MCC athletic complex underway
MCC inching closer to new softball, tennis complex
This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning.
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
Wind gust up to 20 mph
Easy, breezy, Tuesday forecast