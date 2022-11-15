Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Their volunteer auxiliary uses the month of November to give to local organizations.

The group is giving to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter this month.

November 15, these volunteers gave money and necessary toiletries to Care Lodge as part of that initiative to give back.

“The Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary and they are a group of people who give up their time and their services to the hospital working on projects. This month, we have been focusing on the Care Lodge, and the Care Lodge has joined us today. The volunteer auxiliary was able to present a 1,000-dollar donation and self-care items for the people at Care Lodge,” said the Director of Regional Marketing and Communications, Tate Dye.

The money given to Care Lodge will go towards things like prescription drugs and other necessities.

