Lauderdale Co. Supervisor President Jonathan Wells to run for coroner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Supervisor President Jonathan Wells has announced he is not seeking re-election and will instead run for another public office.

He said he will qualify to run for coroner.

Wells, who has served two terms as District 1 Supervisor, said he believes he has what it takes to become the next coroner of Lauderdale County.

Wells was a school teacher before deciding to run for his supervisor seat.

”Well after two terms and eight years of being a supervisor I feel like it’s just a noble thing to do. You know we talk a lot of times in government where somebody gets in a political position and they stay there. I think it’s time that we practice what we preach. That’s what I did when I was teaching and leading by example and just seeking other appointments. I want to continue to be a servant of the people,” said Wells.

Wells said he will officially qualify to run for Lauderdale County coroner in January.

