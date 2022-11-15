Lauderdale Co. Supervisor President Jonathan Wells to run for coroner

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Supervisor President Jonathan Wells has announced he is not seeking re-election and will instead run for another public office.

He said he will qualify to run for coroner.

Wells, who has served two terms as District 1 Supervisor, said he believes he has what it takes to become the next coroner of Lauderdale County.

Wells was a school teacher before deciding to run for his supervisor seat.

”Well after two terms and eight years of being a supervisor I feel like it’s just a noble thing to do. You know we talk a lot of times in government where somebody gets in a political position and they stay there. I think it’s time that we practice what we preach. That’s what I did when I was teaching and leading by example and just seeking other appointments. I want to continue to be a servant of the people,” said Wells.

Wells said he will officially qualify to run for Lauderdale County coroner in January.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ole Miss falls and Bama moves up
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video

Latest News

Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child...
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
Supervisor President Jonathan Wells to run for coroner
Freezing temps return by midweek
After Tuesday’s rain, expect another dose of cold
Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian