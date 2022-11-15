Ticketmaster access issues reported amid Taylor Swift presale

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
(Gray News) – Ticketmaster said “unprecedented demand” had led to issues with its service Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the site for access to a presale.

In an update on Twitter, the ticket sales giant said millions had logged on. It asked people who were already in queues to “hang tight” as they process sales.

It moved sales for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Seattle from 10 a.m. PT to 3 p.m. A Capitol One sale has been moved to 2 p.m. local venue time Wednesday.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in outages reported. Ticketmaster said on its fan support Twitter account that it was “urgently working to resolve.”

Ticket seekers who received a code via text for the presale were told to use the link they received instead of going through the Ticketmaster homepage.

Swift’s The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, according to her website.

The singer further cemented her status as one of the world’s most popular performers recently when she became the first to get all 10 top spots on the Billboard 100.

