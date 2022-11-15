Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN, Facebook/Dianne King)
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WPMI) - A video of a woman waking up in an empty Alabama urgent care has gone viral.

It happened at an American Family Care clinic in Forestdale, near Birmingham. Dianne King said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests.

When she woke up, she realized everyone had gone home for the night.

“‘Did they leave me? Is everybody gone?’ It did cross my mind,” she said in an interview.

King says it was a little quiet, but everything looked normal. When she went looking, she saw all the office lights were on but no one was there.

She took video showing the empty clinic as she walked through it.

“I mean, who leaves a patient laying in a room?” she says in the video.

She walked through the lobby and outside to see if there were any other cars parked out there.

“I wasn’t familiar, I guess, with what time they actually did close, what their closing time was, so I never really thought about it,” King said.

King says knowing that she was left behind as a patient who was there to receive care is kind of disheartening.

“The way I thought about it was, yeah, I was sick and you know maybe flu-like symptoms, sore throat, whatever,” she said. “But it could have been way worse. In my mind that’s what I thought about, what if it was someone who was having a severe cardiac issue or a stroke.

“They could have come back the next morning to a dead body versus a video of somebody walking around, and that’s scary to think about.”

King says the district manager of American Family Care near Forestdale called her and apologized about the incident, saying it should have never happened.

AFC did not respond to a request for comment by Monday.

Copyright 2022 WPMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

