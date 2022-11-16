Colder air is settling into our area

NNW winds are steering colder air into our Region
NNW winds are steering colder air into our Region
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The recent rain maker left our area with rainfall amounts that range from .25″ - 1″. Now that we’re behind that system, a NNW wind will gradually usher colder air back into our area. Cloud cover through Wednesday morning will act like a blanket and keep temps from falling below freezing. So, temps will stay in the mid-upper 30s for the start of you Hump Day. Winds of 5-15 mph will lead to wind chills in the low 30s. Therefore, you need to bundle up as you start the day. Wednesday afternoon brings highs only in the low 50s with peeks of sun as the skies start to clear.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, clearing skies & light winds will lead to lows falling below freezing....including some upper 20s. Unfortunately, freezing temps can be expected each night/morning through this weekend. Highs through Sunday will stay well below the average into the low-mid 50s each afternoon.

Next week, upper-level ridging will take place over our area & a south wind will return. So, highs will warm up into the low-mid 60s through Midweek. As for now, it looks like Thanksgiving will have seasonable temps into the upper 60s. However, forecast models are hinting at a storm system moving our way for the holiday. It’s too early to hang our hats on anything, but keep in mind that showers may be in your holiday forecast. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet for now. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

