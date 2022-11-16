Coroner Clayton Cobler announces he will not seek re-election

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has announced he will not run for re-election.

Clayton Cobler has given a life of service to the people of Lauderdale County.

“I started at Harris Ambulance Service and then went to work at Metro and have been at Metro ever since. I became the coroner in 2004, so it’s been a while,” Cobler said.

Cobler has chosen not to run for re-election. When he leaves office, he would have been coroner for 20 years.

“January 2, 2024 will be the first time in 66 years that a Cobler will not be in the office of coroner for Lauderdale County,” Cobler explained.

Cobler’s father, Marl Cobler Jr., was coroner before Clayton was elected. He says he started making the decision a couple of terms ago and says now it’s finally time to retire. Cobler will also retire as Metro Ambulance Director at the same time.

“I still enjoy it. It’s a ministry, I think. I think you’re called to it, but it’s time to pass the torch,” Cobler said.

When it comes to filling his shoes, Cobler hopes it’s someone with compassion, experience and the willingness to learn. He says he learns something every time he goes on a call.

“In the state of Mississippi, to qualify for coroner to run in the election, you have to be 18 and a resident of the county you’re running in,” Cobler explained. “That’s it. Being elected like that and being appointed are two totally different things. I personally feel like it’s a position that needs to be appointed or at least some further qualifications.”

We featured Clayton Cobler on our Frontline Responders series earlier this year. Here’s a direct link to that feature.

