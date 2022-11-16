Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody

A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.(AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo, Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14.

Cory Patterson
Cory Patterson(Tupelo Police Department)

Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

He eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.

Police said Patterson worked at the airport and had access to aircraft.

He faced local and federal charges as a result. His attorney Tony Farese had requested a psychological evaluation.

