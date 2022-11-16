JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation

By Garrett Busby
Nov. 16, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State defensive standout accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.

After being named to the preseason watch list, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. accepted the invitation to showcase his talent in Mobile, Alabama.

Miller Jr. leads the No. 1 FCS defense in the nation in tackles, recording 41 solo tackles and 30 assisted tackles thus far in the Tigers historic undefeated season. The defense has also allowed just 9.8 points per game in ten games played.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. It is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

