Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 16, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2022
City working with collapsed building owner
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 14, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2022