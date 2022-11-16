Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party set for Wednesday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is getting closer to having its own skate park as the city council voted to have a skate day celebration open to the public.

The skating community is invited to come out to Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation kick-off party Wednesday at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event will have music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating.

Skateboarding could be a sport added to the State Games of Mississippi if the addition of a skate park is built in the Queen City.

Councilwoman of Ward 5, Ty Bell Lindsey said she is excited to bring Meridian’s first and only skate park.

“We are going to come up with a lot of different fundraiser ideas. For anybody; that wants to donate, we’re going to have a setup fund with the community foundation. Through them, we are going to start raising money. Based on the money we raise, we’re probably going to do it in stages. I want to raise this money so we can show up and show out.” said Lindsey.

The free event will start from 5:30 pm until 7:30 on Wednesday night.

The council will continue to discuss more opportunities for this developing project in their next meeting.

