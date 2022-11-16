Mitchell Butler signs with the Warriors

Northeast Lauderdale senior pitcher, Mitchell Butler, signs to East Central.
Northeast Lauderdale senior pitcher, Mitchell Butler, signs to East Central.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale senior baseball player, Mitchell Butler, signed with East Central Community College on Wednesday.

The Warriors commit had a .471 batting average, seven homeruns and 27 RBI’s.

”I would just like to thank God and my family and all my friends,” said Butler. “Thank you for supporting. I mean I’m really excited to play at the next level. I’m just ready for a real fun opportunity there at east central. So happy about it.”

“When Mitchell Butler speaks, everybody listens,” said head coach Brock McKnight. “That’s the same way with the guys in our locker room. I mean he carries himself in a first class manor. How we do things, we call it the trojan way and he’s an example of that and he does a great job for us.”

Congrats to Butler!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2022
City working with collapsed building owner

Latest News

Four MCC baseball players sign to continue athletic and academic careers.
Four MCC pitchers sign to continue baseball careers
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-point shot in the second half of an NBA...
Pelicans beat rival Grizzlies at home without Zion; McCollum scores 30