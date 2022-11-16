Mitchell Butler signs with the Warriors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale senior baseball player, Mitchell Butler, signed with East Central Community College on Wednesday.

The Warriors commit had a .471 batting average, seven homeruns and 27 RBI’s.

”I would just like to thank God and my family and all my friends,” said Butler. “Thank you for supporting. I mean I’m really excited to play at the next level. I’m just ready for a real fun opportunity there at east central. So happy about it.”

“When Mitchell Butler speaks, everybody listens,” said head coach Brock McKnight. “That’s the same way with the guys in our locker room. I mean he carries himself in a first class manor. How we do things, we call it the trojan way and he’s an example of that and he does a great job for us.”

Congrats to Butler!

