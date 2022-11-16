Overnight lows are falling below freezing

Bring in outdoor pets
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day, meaning we are halfway through the week. We starting off the day very cool and mostly cloudy. Clouds will continue to move out as we head into the afternoon hours. Setting us up for a mostly clear night. High temperatures today are in the lower 50s with overnight lows falling below freezing. Make sure you are bringing in any outdoor plants or pets. Heat is needed for the next few days, if you have a space heater make sure it is plugged directly into the wall. Power strips can be overworked and burn out.

Overnight lows remain below freezing for the rest of the week, very unseasonable cold air for this time of year. Luckily the CPC outlook is showing warmer air moving in from the west. By early December high temperatures are expected to be above average. For now though, be sure to bundle up as you get out the door. Stay safe and warm.

