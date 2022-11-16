Reality Fair gives local middle schoolers a taste of what life is like after school

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over 500 middle school students from the Lauderdale county school district got to see what life was like after they graduated high school, and for many students, that was a rude awakening. This year’s reality fair showed how expensive life really is.

“And basically what it is, it just kind of gives the students a dose of reality, what it’s like after you graduate from high school or college for some in. Instances and its 8th graders. They’re given a a spreadsheet with a budget. They have a occupation annual salary and my checking account balance in there. Encouraged to participate. Going to each different vendor’s table, starting with housing, utilities, insurance, transportation, food, and clothing. And then we have those temptations like gym membership, going to the salon to get your hair, your nails done, owning a pet, or even your entertainment,” said Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union Loans Manager, Samantha Blackwell.

The school district partnered with many local credit unions and utility providers to make this experience one they could learn from.

“Well, it’s just a great partnership. Not only do you know between entities of our community, and I’m so thankful for our partners that are putting this on, but also to get students prepared for the next level here at Meridian Community College. So they just get a taste of of what it takes to make things happen in their careers and their lives ahead,” said Director of CTE at LCSD, Rob Smith.

