Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army has kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign!

The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry and other programs at the Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army, is asking for help and volunteers are needed to collect donations at the kettles.

“It’s so important to have that opportunity to be able to partner with an agency that has been around for 157 years. Especially here in the Meridian area for the last 120 years, we are still going strong, and we want to continue doing that. By our volunteers, that’s the only way that we are able to do that. Being able to have more volunteers out on the kettles allows us to be able to keep more of that money in this community to be able to help those in our community,” said Lt. Fisher.

18 locations will particiapting so you can make your donations at the hHbby Lobby, Cash Saver, Walmart, Sam’s and Uptown Meridian Mall until Christmas Eve.

Salvation Army’s goal this year for the Red Kettle Campaign is $94,000.

If you would like to volunteer, you are urged to contact the Salvation Army.

