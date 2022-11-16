Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School.

The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.

The fire was put out by dry chemicals, and a portion of the roof was cut out to make sure the fire does not spread, according to Dover.

The students in the classroom were evacuated in 48 seconds, according to Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. Dr. Cain said he’s proud of the staff’s quick response.

“All of our staff was able to get all of our students in under one minute. Everyone remained safe and calm, and we just appreciate their efforts. As you can see, the emergency response was able to get here and really identify the source of the problem and get it taken care of. We feel good that no one was harmed, and we can get this repaired and get school back to normal as soon as possible,” said Cain.

Dr. Cain said they are working to determine where the students in the 5th grade middle school building will be for the time being. All pipes in the heating systems of other classrooms are being looked at as a precaution.

This is a developing story. News 11 will keep you updated.

