Total Pain Care team of the week: Steelers Flag Football

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Steelers Flag Football team of Meridian.

The age 6-8 years team won a playoff game and won the Meridian Parks and Recreation Flag Football championship game with a score of 13-12 against the Buccaneers.

Congratulations to Steelers Flag Football for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

