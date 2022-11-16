Total Pain Care team of the week: Steelers Flag Football
Nov. 15, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Steelers Flag Football team of Meridian.
The age 6-8 years team won a playoff game and won the Meridian Parks and Recreation Flag Football championship game with a score of 13-12 against the Buccaneers.
Congratulations to Steelers Flag Football for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.
