Toython 2022

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)

WTOK-TV is working with Santa’s elves to organize this year’s Toython. Vice President and General Manager, Jacque Harms, hopes to gift the children of east Mississippi with lots of presents as the station collects toys and money in this year’s charity event.

WTOK-TV will staff two drop off points on Friday, December 2nd, in Meridian. People can drop off toys at the Walmart on Highway 19 and the Walmart at Bonita Lakes on 2nd Street. Volunteers will staff two trucks from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. “We plan to make this a very festive event to get everyone into the giving spirit,” says Harms.

If you are not able to drop off toys on Friday, December 2nd, then you are encouraged to drop off toys and cash at the WTOK-TV studios, between 8am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, November 28 through December 2nd.

“Our plan is for the United Way to start their toy sorting and distribution on December 5th,” says Harms. The charities benefiting from this year’s Toython are Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge and Cans for Kids.

‘We know this is a tough season for many families, so we just encourage people to give what they can. And please remember that not only little ones need gifts on Christmas morning. Older children, those who are 11, 12, 13 and even 14 enjoy presents too,” says Harms.

Harms says WTOK is thrilled to return to Walmart to collect toys and hopes the ease of the three collection points will increase donations this year.

