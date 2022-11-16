Trees of Christmas at Merrehope begins this Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One historic site in the Queen City is gearing up for the holiday season in a very special way.

Trees of Chrismas opens this Sunday at Merrehope.

Bj Hatten, the Program Coordinator of the event, said the gala is Sunday but activities at Merrehope continue until December 31 so don’t miss out on over 50 trees and displays this year.

“Every tree is different each year. It is so many people that are involved in this and in different counties as well as Lauderdale. It’s great for kids, it’s great for grown-ups, too much to see and it is just a lot of fun,” said Hatten.

The event includes several different activities during November and December the entire community can enjoy from holiday tours, wreath making, yoga and much more.

Holiday tour admission for adults is $15, student tickets are $5, military and senior citizens is $10.

The tour is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Day.

