Wilbert Jones is the new Civil Service Commissioner for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has a new face for the Civil Service Commissioner as they confirmed the mayor’s appointment Tuesday night.

The CEO of Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Wilbert Jones, is the new Civil Service Commission. The job requires adopting rules for examinations, appointments, promotions, and suspensions. Mayor Jimmie Smith shared why he thinks Jones is the best fit for this position.

“I asked him to serve as an appointment to our Civil Service Commission, and he agreed he would serve. I’ve been knowing him for probably 30 years. He’s been around. He’s an Alcorn graduate. He was a counselor out of the juvenile center. He has been a true supporter in our city, making sure that we do the right things for the right reasons,” said Mayor Smith.

Jones has already started his new role as the city’s Civil Service Commissioner.

