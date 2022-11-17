Buddy Stephens reacts to EMCC’s Conference title win

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - This past weekend, the EMCC Lions won the the MACCC football championship by upsetting number two ranked Northwest Mississippi 36-28.

The Lions never trailed once in this game and they had extra motivation as this win avenged a loss to Northwest earlier in the year. Eli Anderson finished the game 29-45 for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With EMCC claiming their 8th conference football title in 14 years, Head Coach Buddy Stephens is proud of his team.

“I thought the guys really learned a lot this year. It was fun to watch them grow from early in the season when they made mistakes. You know usually our mistakes don’t cost us a lot of losses. This year it cost us a few. But watching those guys grow, learn from their mistakes. Grow as a team, our coaching staff grow as a staff and it came to a culmination the last three or four ballgames of the year and we kind of got on a roll and had the hot hand,” Stephens said.

Under Buddy Stephens, EMCC remains undefeated in conference championship games.

