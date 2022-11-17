City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRYSON K KENDRICKS19962406 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEMONDREZ M HOPSON19978059 B LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:49 PM on November 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 17, 2022
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 16, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2022