City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2022
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRYSON K KENDRICKS
|1996
|2406 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DEMONDREZ M HOPSON
|1997
|8059 B LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:49 PM on November 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
