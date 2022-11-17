City of Meridian Arrest Report November 17, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|VASHONDRA D STERDIVANT
|1977
|3017 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
|JULIE Y LANHAM
|1990
|10746 HICKORY HILLS CIR COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|QUENTIN D JONES
|1983
|2203 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LAPORSHA Q WILLIAMS
|1997
|4014 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:58 PM on November 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:59 AM on November 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Royal Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
