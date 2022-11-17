Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Latest News

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Scene: Tanker truck leak forces mass evacuations
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
FILE- Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, is shown in a news conference in November.
Gabby Petito’s family settles $3 million suit in killing by fiance
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate