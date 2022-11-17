First Alert: A series of Freezing Nights

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cold Canadian air is gradually settling into our area on a northerly wind. It’s affiliated with a cold dome of high pressure that’s sliding into our region. So, expect temps to be far from the average through early next week. Overnight / morning temps will be at or below freezing Thursday through early Monday. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s through Sunday...then 60s will finally return for Thanksgiving week as a southerly wind returns.

However, the southerly wind will take place ahead of our next potential rain maker. There has been some inconsistencies, but forecast models are hinting at a storm system moving into our area by the middle of next week. If so, it could possibly linger into Thanksgiving . So, for now, we’re forecasting a few possible showers for the holiday along with warmer temps that are closer to the average (upper 60s). There’s still plenty of time to fine-tune this forecast, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Until then, it looks dry for us but showers are possible at the Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now. Hurricane Season officially ends of November 30th.

