Four MCC pitchers sign to continue baseball careers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four Meridian Community College pitchers put their name on pen and paper to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Former West Lauderdale baseball player, Cole Boswell, signed to Southern miss with teammate Dalton McIntyre. Gunnar Dennis, signed to Ole Miss where he will join three other former Eagles that are now Rebels.

Head coach Dillion Sudduth said, “I think it just shows when they buy in, that good things tend to happen to them. And so these four guys today, that signed to continue their careers, have done that from day one and that doesn’t mean it’s always been easy. They’ve all had ups and downs throughout their journey and that’s part of why it is so fulfilling as a coach to see them come here and do what they are supposed to do and then get the opportunities to move on to the next level. One of the biggest things we do here at Meridian Community College is send guys on to the next level so they don’t come here to finish their career at MCC. They come here to continue to develop on and off the field and hopefully with a lot of hard work and staying healthy, they can move on to the highest level possible.”

Boswell went 7-2 pitching 70 innings with a 3.7 ERA. He struck out 77.

Dennis pitched 22.2 innings with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts. He hit .353 with two home runs and 8 RBI’s.

McIntyre pitched 10 innings striking out 12 during his freshman season.

Waylon Sebren pitched six innings and stuck out 8.

Congrats to the Eagles.

