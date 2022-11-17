Home Instead kicks off its Be a Santa to a Senior program

Home Instead kicks off its Be a Santa to a Senior program in Meridian.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local senior home care company in Meridian is working to speard some holiday cheer to some in the elderly community.

Home Instead is kicking off its Be a Santa to a Senior prgram, where community members can give a holiday gift to an older adult.

Charrisa Shirley, the owner of Home Instead, is hoping to collect gifts for 300 seniors and needs the community’s help to get it done.

“It is a great feeling to give back to senior adults. Especially, over the years that we have been doing this, the results that we hear from the community partners though we don’t get to meet them, we just hear that they are tears when they get to open the gifts. For a lot of them, this is the only gift they are getting. Giving a senior adult gifts and the needs that they have are so small, but they make a lasting impression,” said Shirley.

If you would like to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior tree, you are encouraged to visit the Home Instead office in Meridian.

Ornaments with a name and the requested gift for an older adult will be on display. Shoppers can buy the gift then return it to the office unwrapped.

Ornaments will be available until December 12.

The gifts will be distributed to seniors in time for the holidays.

