Law enforcement program received $180,000 grant

The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were...
The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were awarded $180,000 in Tuesday’s city council meeting.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were awarded $180,000 in Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting.

The money will be used for first responders across the state training in active shooter situations in Meridian.

The hands-on training was offered to any sworn law enforcement officer and covered the basics, like equipment selection, to tactical responses in an active shooter encounter.

“This is an ongoing program that we have had for the last several years. It is beneficial to law enforcement; and to emergency responders all throughout the state who come here to do their training in Meridian Mississippi,” said Public Safety Director, Doug Stevens.

Stephens said this training is important because it helps prepare law enforcement for the real thing.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Latest News

New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need...
Local church feeding people in need set Friday
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
Designs for next Mississippi car tag must be submitted by Nov. 30
No rain in the forecast today
A nice cool sunny day awaits