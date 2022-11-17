Law enforcement program received $180,000 grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were awarded $180,000 in Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting.

The money will be used for first responders across the state training in active shooter situations in Meridian.

The hands-on training was offered to any sworn law enforcement officer and covered the basics, like equipment selection, to tactical responses in an active shooter encounter.

“This is an ongoing program that we have had for the last several years. It is beneficial to law enforcement; and to emergency responders all throughout the state who come here to do their training in Meridian Mississippi,” said Public Safety Director, Doug Stevens.

Stephens said this training is important because it helps prepare law enforcement for the real thing.

