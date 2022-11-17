Local church feeding people in need set Friday

New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need on November 25th at 11:30 that morning.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need on November 25th at 11:30 that morning.

The church has made this dinner an annual event, but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal. The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.

“We want to be like Jesus in what he tells us in the Bible. He said when I was hungry you feed me now. The Bible also tells us that we are brothers and sisters’ keepers. We want to be a light in the dark and let people know we are concerned for anyone that is in need,” said Pastor Paul Clayton.

The church will serve the traditional meal starting at 11:30 Friday. The church is located off Highway 39 across from Azalea Park Apartments.

