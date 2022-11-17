Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation

Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St.

The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon.

Two men were detained in the parking lot of Anderson Regional Hospital after dropping off a shooting victim.

The details of the shooting are still unconfirmed. Every person reportedly involved in the shooting has been detained by the Meridian Police Department.

News 11 will update you as more information becomes available.

