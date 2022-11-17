Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St.

The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon.

Two men were detained in the parking lot of Anderson Regional Hospital after dropping off a shooting victim.

The details of the shooting are still unconfirmed. Every person reportedly involved in the shooting has been detained by the Meridian Police Department.

