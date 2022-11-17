Meridian firefighter injured

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian firefighter was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire.

Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said firemen responded to a fire in the 300 block of 5th Ave. 5:00 a.m. He said firefighters were inside of the home when a flashover happened. A flashover is basically when the temperature rapidly increases and everything suddenly ignites. The injured firefighter suffered second degree burns to his hands but is expected to be okay.

“It’s the nature of our business. We definitely don’t like it to happen,” Collier explained. “It does appear to be a recoverable injury. We do everything we can to keep them safe, but it’s the nature of the business and it does happen from time to time.”

The Meridian Fire Department also responded to two other overnight fires. All three are under investigation.

