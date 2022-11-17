Meridian’s Skate Park celebration kick-off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold weather didn’t stop skaters from coming out to the Meridian Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party Wednesday night.

The skating community came out to the event at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event had music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating. 23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson said he is excited about the progress the project is making.

“I love everything about this happening tonight. The only other thing is the cold, but hey, there are still kids out here skating. I was able to bring some stuff up for them to skate. There are some board giveaways just as well as door prizes. So right like these kids are going to be excited and they’re going to be more excited when this part comes here,” said the CEO of Grindline Skatepark, Matt Fluejje.

“You know you see a lot of like multi-generational skateboarding families these days where mom and or dad are skating and so are the kids. Those types of families travel around. There’s an opportunity for economic impact here as well,” said skater Jaywaun Johnson.

The Meridian City Council will continue to discuss more opportunities for this developing project in their next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.