A nice cool sunny day awaits

No rain in the forecast today(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and it was very cold out there to start off the morning. There is high pressure sitting to the west of us keeping us dry from rain and skies clear. High temperatures today are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, but it remain chilly all day.

Overnight lows are falling well below the average for this time of year. We an average low of 42 degrees, tonight lows are in the 20s. This trend will continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures are near or below freezing setting us up for bone chilling cold nights. So, make sure you are bundle up when you head out the door.

