Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

