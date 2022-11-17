Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An escaped inmate from Oklahoma was arrested in the city of Meridian Tuesday night by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was taken into custody at a Meridian waffle house.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities were alerted after a car was found abandoned on the side of Highway 45 and Causeyville Road.

Deputies ran the tag, which came back stolen out of Hinds County.

Calhoun said authorities were alerted that he might be at a local restaurant and that’s where he was arrested.

“It was fortunate that we were able to take him into custody and we didn’t have another victim in our community because he was looking to get a vehicle and get away. Hats off to the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department and the Meridian Police Department who worked together to take this individual back into custody and make sure he goes back to Oklahoma. We don’t have to put up with him around,” said Calhoun.

Payne was facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, carjacking, and eluding.

