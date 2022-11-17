Pelicans forge 3-game win streak after beating Bulls with balanced attack

Trey Murphy III gets 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) laughs with guard Trey Murphy III (25) as...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) laughs with guard Trey Murphy III (25) as Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (7) reacts, after Ingram was fouled in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Pelicans won 124-110. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four starters for the Pelicans scored in double-figures as they rolled out a balanced offensive attack against yo beat the Bulls 124-110 at home in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday (Nov. 16) night.

Wednesday’s win is also the Pels’ third straight, their first win streak of the season as they improve to 9-6 with a 5-2 home record.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports that this is also the first time the Pelicans have been three games over .500 since Nov. 19, 2018, hopefully signaling a shift in the direction of New Orleans’s NBA franchise.

The Pelicans were without their leading scorer Zion Williamson (23.3 ppg) for the second consecutive game as he’s listed as day-to-day with a foot contusion. However, that did not slow down the rotations on the floor which totaled 30 assists as a team for the night.

Trey Murphy, who got the start in place of Zion, nailed five of his total six 3-point attempts and impressed with two posterizing dunks in the game. He finished his night with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Center Jonas Valanciunas, who scored 22 and grabbed 7 boards, joked that Murphy had to steal his rebounds to earn his first career double-double.

“He’s improved big time,” Valanciunas said. “He’s working hard. In the gym all the time — talented, humble.”

Murphy, who was drafted out of Virginia, told ESPN postgame that he dedicated the game to the three football players that were recently fatally shot. He said that he was friends with Lavel Davis Jr., one of the victims that died on campus Sunday night.

READ MORE ‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Spacing was better for the Pelicans overall Wednesday. Not known as a high-volume 3-point shooting team, the Pels nailed 10 of their 19 attempted shots beyond the arc in the first half to post a 58-53 lead after the first half.

C.J. McCollum led the Pels with a second straight efficient performance with 23 points and 8 assists. Brandon Ingram scored 16 with 9 assists and Jose Alvarado, off the bench, was the fifth Pelican to score in double figures with 13.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 25.

Pelicans return to action in the Smoothie King Center Friday for the final game of the current home stand. They will tip off with the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Latest News

Kevin Garnett, the late Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan headline the Hall of Fame class of 2020...
Report: Basketball Hall delaying enshrinement ceremony
(Courtesy: Frankie Prijatel)
Pelicans re-open team facility
(Courtesy: USA Today)
Wilson replacing Spalding as NBA's ball manufacturer in 2021-22
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against...
AP Source: NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday
&amp;copy; Jesse Johnson | 2019 Nov 13
NBA, ESPN working on televising H-O-R-S-E competition