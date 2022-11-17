Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

Latest News

The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money