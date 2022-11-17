Republican President of Lauderdale County stepping down to run for District 1 Supervisor of Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Chris Bullock, the current president of the Republican Party here in Lauderdale County, has announced he is stepping down from that position to hopefully obtain a role that can impact the community even more.

“Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Republican Party chairman for Lauderdale County. I want to say a special thank you to the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerks’ Office and the Florida County Election Commission. Together, we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that the local elections here are secure, transparent, and legal. For every voter, I’ve decided to step down from that position and focus serving Lauderdale County in a much bigger role. I am coming out, and I’m announcing my candidacy for Lauderdale County District one supervisor,” said Bullock.

He plans to step down from his current position in the coming weeks to allow himself to officially qualify for the job in January.

